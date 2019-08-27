Serie A breaks attendance record for opening round

The 2019/20 Serie A season has kicked off with a bang after setting a new attendance record for the opening match day.

An average of 26,000 fans took in matches across the country, which is a new high since the competition expanded to 20 clubs in the 2004/05 season.

The previous two seasons saw figures hit 22,000, with the increase likely due to a later start date and the signing of several big names.

It also marks the first time since 2009/10 that a match day averaged over 26,000 fans for fixtures played in August. That season saw Inter and AC Milan square off on match day two, along with Roma-Juventus.

The highest attendance figure was at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, where Inter ran out 4-0 victors over Lecce in front of 64,188 fans, followed by 38,779 who took in Roma’s 3-3 draw with Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Rounding out the podium were the 33,614 fans that took in Napoli’s 4-3 victory over Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.