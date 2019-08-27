Serie A Player of the Week | Round 1

A debut double from Luis Muriel helped Atalanta to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win at SPAL on Sunday evening and it was enough to earn the Colombian the first Forza Italian Football Player of the Week award for 2019/20.

Starting on the bench, Muriel was introduced early in the second half and he got his first goal just 15 minutes after his arrival, driving an excellent long-range strike into the bottom corner of Etrit Berisha’s goal.

Berisha, who was at Atalanta until this summer, had played excellently and La Dea were struggling to find a way to beat him, but their new No.9 made it look easy.

His first was the equaliser, and his second put them ahead. Again outside the area, he shaped to shoot right but instead whipped another low effort into that same bottom corner, wrong-footing the Albanian goalkeeper and tucking the ball into the net.