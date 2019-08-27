Serie A Team of the Week | Round 1

The new Serie A season started with plenty of goals, and business as usual for Juventus and Napoli, who both won their opening matches.

A big win for Lazio at Sampdoria, and for newly promoted Brescia at Cagliari, as well as a convincing win for Inter, whilst Roma drew with Genoa and AC Milan fell at Udinese.

The first Team of the Week of the 2019/20 Serie A will see a familiar 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Jesse Joronen – Brescia

Kept Brescia alive in the decisive moments, keeping the necessary clean sheet to take home the three points.

Stefano Sabelli – Brescia

What an impact in Serie A. All round solid performance by the full back, being an added value going forward and careful at the back.

Rodrigo Becao – Udinese

Man of the match performance for the centre-back, who annihilated Krzysztof Piatek and scored the winning goal.

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

The first goal of the 2019/20 campaign, from the person you’d least expect. Got the job done for Juventus.

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Two assists and tuns of quality to pave the way to Lazio’s win at the Luigi Ferraris.

Sandro Tonali – Brescia

Dominant in the middle, with quality going forward and the necessary grit to fight back against the likes of Nahitan Nandez and Radja Nainggolan. What a debut for the youngster in Serie A.

Stefano Sensi – Inter

A gem of a goal to top the perfect performance in his debut game at the Giuseppe Meazza as a Nerazzurri player. Antonio Conte deployed him as a hybrid between a number 10 and a box to box midfielder, and the former Sassuolo man executed the game-plan perfectly.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

The spectacular assist for Ciro Immobile’s third is the icing on the cake of a phenomenal performance, dominant like very few others in the middle.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

What a start in his Serie A debut for La Dea. Came on in the second half to change the face of Atalanta’s attack, score two goals and give Gian Piero Gasperini’s men all three points.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

A brace to kick start his fourth Lazio season in the best possible way.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Two goals, two assists and quality throughout to get Napoli past Fiorentina in a very tough encounter.