Top 10: Serie A Breakout Stars 2019/20

August 24 is a date many Italian football fans are waiting for as the new Serie A season will get underway but, before it does, Forza Italian Football have compiled a few lists that calcio supporters can look through before the 2019/20 campaign begins.
This particular selection features the Top 10 Breakout Stars, which consists of players that are expected to rise to stardom over the new season. These players are either youngsters, players that haven’t featured regularly in the division previously, or new arrivals to the Italian peninsula but they might not be well known to the average football supporter.
Due to the criteria, Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt does not feature as he is already a well-established player at 19-years old and Cagliari midfielder Nahitez Nandez represented Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup and reached the Copa Libertadores Final last year with Boca Juniors.
Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Breakout Stars for 2019/20.
10. Vincenzo Millico – Torino
Starring for the Torino Primavera side with 24 goals and eight assists in 22 league appearances, the 19-year-old is a support striker with a bright future ahead of him.
Granata coach Walter Mazzarri gave Millico his Serie A debut near the end of the 2018/19 Serie A season and he is starting to earn more senior selections. With the need to balance the Europa League with the Italian league and cup, expect Millico to be utilise more often in 2019/20.
9. Gabriele Moncini – SPAL
Andrea Petagna made his breakthrough in 2018/19 with the Estensi and former captain Mirco Antenucci leaving for Serie C club Bari, expect Moncini to be the next striker to star at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.
He impressed in a loan spell in the second half of last season at Serie B club Cittadella by scoring 12 goals in 17 Serie B games and added another three strikes in the play-offs before they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Hellas Verona in the decisive tie.