Top 10: Serie A Breakout Stars 2019/20

August 24 is a date many Italian football fans are waiting for as the new Serie A season will get underway but, before it does, Forza Italian Football have compiled a few lists that calcio supporters can look through before the 2019/20 campaign begins.

This particular selection features the Top 10 Breakout Stars, which consists of players that are expected to rise to stardom over the new season. These players are either youngsters, players that haven’t featured regularly in the division previously, or new arrivals to the Italian peninsula but they might not be well known to the average football supporter.

Due to the criteria, Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt does not feature as he is already a well-established player at 19-years old and Cagliari midfielder Nahitez Nandez represented Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup and reached the Copa Libertadores Final last year with Boca Juniors.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Breakout Stars for 2019/20.