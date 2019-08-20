SPAL 2019/20 Serie A preview

SPAL have done well in recent seasons to establish themselves as Serie A regulars, with Leonardo Semplici improving the side every year since their return to the top tier, and they’ll be hoping to take further steps forward in 2019/20.

For a long time last year the results just evaded them at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, where life is never easy for an away fan. They beat Atalanta there early on but then suffered a horrendous run before getting back on track towards the season’s end, doing more than enough to secure their status.

Continuing to make Ferrara a fortress will be important again this coming season, and the Curva Ovest always do what they can to give their players that extra push.

Summer dealings – 4/10



It hasn’t been an easy summer for the Ferraresi, having seen established players Mirco Antenucci and Manuel Lazzari both leave the club and even Pasquale Schiattarella’s loss likely to be felt.

Lazzari had been one of their most important players in the last few years, and his creativity and pinpoint crossing will be a feature that SPAL will struggle to replace.

Marco D’Alessandro and Etrit Berisha have both come in to strengthen the core of ex-Atalanta players at the club, with the Albanian now likely to be the No.1 as Emiliano Viviano and Alfred Gomis have departed, while Federico Di Francesco has also made the short-distance move from Sassuolo on loan.

There is still time left this summer, and SPAL might need to add some more to their ranks if they are to trouble the mid-table sides come May.

Key man – Andrea Petagna



After a few years of trying, the former AC Milan and Atalanta forward finally found some consistency in front of goal in 2018/19.

He hit a career-high total of 16 goals in Serie A, as he found a team who played to his strengths and allowed him to be the man that attacking moves were built around.

As always, Petagna will be important in holding up play and allowing others to join the attacks but now having found his shooting boots, anything SPAL do will centre around the big forward.

One to watch – Alberto Paloschi



Maybe not for the right reasons, but Paloschi’s season to come will be worth monitoring. He’s struggled to find anything resembling his best since he left Chievo, suffering tough times with Swansea City and Atalanta before moving to Ferrara.

Now settled after some time there, the coming campaign could make or break him again, and if he doesn’t find form this term he could be on the move again.

Coach – Leonardo Semplici



You know what you’re going to get with Semplici and he deserves all of the credit for establishing SPAL in the top tier.

They work hard, tend to be well organised and make life difficult for anyone who visits the Paolo Mazza.

Prediction – 13th

Their first year in Serie A saw them finish 17th which they built on with last season’s 13th place. The 2019/20 campaign won’t be easy given their summer activity, and they’ll probably be pleased to repeat last season’s finish this time around.