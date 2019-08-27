SPAL striker tops list of Lazio targets

Despite being acquired outright from Atalanta in the summer, SPAL striker Andrea Petagna is Lazio’s main target to strengthen the attack.

The Estensi paid La Dea €12 million to keep the 24-year-old striker at the club permanently, but this has not deterred any interest from the Aquile.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Petagna is now valued at close to €20m but SPAL are not willing to let go of their key striker this summer.

The Aquile are trying to convince Felipe Caicedo to sign a contract extension and coach Simone Inzaghi wants to keep him, but the Ecuadorian forward is not willing to sign one just yet as he is leaning towards letting his current contract run out, hence the need to sign another attacker.

If Lazio cannot convince SPAL to sell Petagna, the Laziali are also looking at 23-year-old Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk from Belgian club Gent and 26-year-old Uruguayan striker Felipe Avenatti from Standard Liege.