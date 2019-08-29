The pots for the 2019/20 Champions League draw

It has been a long time coming, but the Champions League draw is finally upon us and Serie A’s sides will know what awaits them in their European adventures this Thursday evening.

The groups will be drawn in Monaco, where Europe’s elite, and Forza Italian Football, will be gathered at the Grimaldi Forum to watch it all as it unfolds.

Serie A will be represented in each of the four pots, with Juventus (1), Napoli (2), Inter (3) and Atalanta (4) making up their contingent.

Teams from the same country cannot be drawn together in a group, nor can sides from Russia and Ukraine due to the political environment.

Pot 1: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Both Chelsea and Zenit will be the sides that most teams have identified as the weaker links in this group.

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur, Benfica, Ajax.

The Spanish sides will be the teams to avoid from this pot, as well as Dortmund and Tottenham.

Pot 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter, Dinamo Zagreb.

Lyon and Leverkusen could prove problematic, but it’s Inter who are probably the strongest side.

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Red Star Belgrade, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Atalanta, Lille.

Lille and Leipzig could give their opponents a hard time in pot four, but not many sides will want to come up against Atalanta either, given their recent successes.