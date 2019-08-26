This is the Immobile Lazio need

A summer of continuity for Lazio saw just one new signing, Manuel Lazzari make the first XI in the 3-0 win over Sampdoria, with Denis Vavro coming on midway through the second half.

That is a quality that not many other Serie A sides have as they go through a summer of upheaval, Lazio have kept it simple and it resulted in a routine win over Sampdoria.

Rarely were the Biancocelesti troubled, and a Thomas Strakosha lapse in which the ball rolled under his foot and perilously close to the goalline was about as troublesome as things got.

Ciro’s back

Scoring just two goals in the final 11 matches of the last Serie A season can, in some ways, explain Lazio’s eighth place finish. However, against Sampdoria he was back to his prolific best. Jenson Murillo will be glad to see the back of the No.17 after being given the run around on his Blucerchiati debut.

Typified by the mistake which was somewhat forced by Immobile for the third and final goal, the Lazio man worked the channels, played with his back to goal, and also got in behind the defence. A top class performance from the frontman, who celebrated with Bebeto’s baby celebration as he recently became a father once again.

This is the Immobile that Lazio need if they are to kick on and fight for the Champions League spots, a striker that runs defenders ragged, but also finishes the chances presented.

Super Sergej

This is the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic that most of Europe wanted two summers ago. A player that dominated the central midfield and helped out the strikers as well.

He did just that against Samp. From his early shot which almost caught Emil Audero out, to his sublime ball over the defence which led to Immobile’s second.

Physically he was untouchable and more or less did what he wanted as Marco Parolo picked up the defensive work, thus allowing the Serb freedom to put his stamp on the game.