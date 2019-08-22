Top 5: Serie A Kits – Best of 2019/20

Top 5: Serie A Kits – Best of 2019/20
Date: 22nd August 2019 at 6:45pm
Serie A finally returns to our lives to fill the void that is left during the summer break.

Heartbreak and the ecstasy awaits and with a new campaign comes fresh faces, new ideas and more importantly, new kits.

There has been some brilliant designs in the past and this season has some more delights. Whether that be sticking to tradition, or breaking the mould.

Each is unique in it’s own way and they’re sure to look fantastic on the pitch. So to kick off the new season, we take a look at the five best kits on offer in Serie A.

5. Genoa Home


The Genoa home kit is incredibly hard to mess up, we have seen it before. Given the simplicity of the kit, it keeps the tradition strong and the collar is also very nice. Kappa have pulled off a winner here and will not be the last of their great kits in Serie A this season.

