Top 5: Serie A Kits – Worst of 2019/20

While there are some great kits that will be on show this season in Serie A, there are also some questionable choices from manufacturers and clubs.
The choices are not always popular amongst fans and these definitely have to be ranked with some of the worst you’ll see this season.
Ahead of the new campaign, we will take a look at the Top 5 worst kits.
5. Sampdoria Away
It certainly is not anywhere near the quality of the kit that we would normally link with Sampdoria, but Joma has not done themselves proud here. It does not look right, to begin with. It may be one of those kits that ages well, but for now, it starts off the ‘worst’ list. The strip looks dragged out, longer than it is. A bizarre-looking kit.