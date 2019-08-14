Torino forward could make La Liga return

Espanyol have identified ex-Valencia forward Simone Zaza as their ideal replacement for Borja Iglesias.

Borja has joined Real Betis, leaving Espanyol needing attacking reinforcements.

Tiempo de Espanyol have reported that the Torino striker is the man they want to accompany Facundo Ferreyra, Javi Puado and Wu Lei in attack.

Zaza, 28, only returned to Italy last summer to join the Granata for a total of 14 million euros.

But the Italian’s name isn’t the only one on the table. Jonathan Calleri, Jaime Mata, Mariano Diaz and even Andre Silva are also being considered, as they have been for a number of months, with Espanyol knowing that Borja was likely to leave this summer.