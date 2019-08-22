Torino v Wolverhampton: Official line-ups

Torino host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first leg of their Europa League playoff in Turin.

The Granata have twice faced English opponents in Europe. First losing to Leeds United in the 1965 Fairs Cup, then being beaten by Arsenal in the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup.

In addition, Walter Mazzarri’s men have just succumbed to one defeat in their last 10 Europa League matches, winning six of those encounters.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meite, Baselli, Ansaldi; Berenguer; Zaza, Belotti.

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Traoré, Vallejo, Coady, Boly, Vinagre; Dendoncker, Saiss, Joao Moutinho; Jimenez, Diogo Jota