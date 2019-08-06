Tottenham step up pursuit of Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been one of the summer’s most spoken-of names this year and Tottenham are the latest club to put themselves forward as a potential destination for the forward.

The Argentine was part of a deal that Juventus had put in place to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, but his refusal to move to Old Trafford brought that to a premature end.

?But now Spurs are interested and English and Italian media are reporting that the Londoners have offered close to €70 million, which is a figure Juve are happy with the bid.

Dybala must now decide what he wants to do, though it has been suggested that he’s more than happy to stay in Turin.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side want the deal closed as soon as possible to avoid the risk of it dragging beyond the Thursday, August 8 deadline.

Spurs’ Premier League season starts this weekend against Aston Villa.