Udinese inflict losing start on Giampaolo at AC Milan

A second half header from Rodrigo Becao saw Udinese defeat AC Milan in Marco Giampaolo’s first game in charge.

Milan started with a curious midfield trio of Fabio Borini, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta and none of their new signings on show and it did take some time for the game to settle into a pattern.

Only a narrow deflection denied the home side a goal on 15 minutes, while they also defended well when Krzystof Piatek looked to be in the clear aiming to get a shot away.

While the game did entertain, it was also one that had very few clear openings, with sound positioning and outstanding defensive blocks being the order of the day.

At the start of the second 45 minutes, Gianluigi Donnarumma was called upon a little more, making saves from Seko Fofana and Mato Jajalo, with his side struggling to carve out chances at the other end.

William Troost-Ekong had an off the ball altercation with Piatek as things turned feisty before his side hit the front on 72 minutes when Becao met a corner from the left.

His towering header was enough for the three points for the Zebrette and start the season off with the same old story for the Rossoneri.