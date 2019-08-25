Udinese v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan travel to Udinese on Sunday evening in Serie A action as they look to kickstart the Marco Giampaolo era with a victory.

It is the fifth time these sides have faced each other in the opening game of the season and the Zebrette are yet to win, drawing once and losing three times.

Milan are also unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture and have interestingly faced a different coach on each occasion.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Troost-Ekong, Samir; Styger-Larsen, Fofana, Jajalo, Mandragora, Giu. Pezzella; Pussetto, Lasagna.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Borini, Calhanoglu, Paquetà, Suso; Piatek, Castillejo.