Under signs new Roma contract

Fresh from agreeing a new deal with Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma have tied down another of their young stars as Cengiz Under signed a new contract with the capital club.

The Turkish winger enjoyed a sterling maiden season after signing from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017, but suffered an injury-hit campaign last year.

However, Roma are determined to build for the future with the 22-year-old and took to their official website to announce that Under had put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

“We really wanted to complete this renewal, because we all see the talent that Cengiz has,” sporting director Gianluca Petrachi told ASRoma.com.

“We are certain that over the coming years he will make a huge contribution to the quality of the team, realising his potential here in Rome, in the perfect place for him to continue to improve.”

After Zaniolo removed doubts surrounding his future by committing to a five-year deal on Wednesday, Under became the latest player to be approached with a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

The winger has scored 14 goals in 65 appearances for the Giallorossi, whilst his performances have seen him earn 19 caps for Turkey.