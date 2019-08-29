Will Underdogs Atalanta Continue to Thrive?

Atalanta produced one of the finest performances for a club of their stature by finishing third in Serie A in the 2018/19 campaign. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, placing ahead of illustrious teams such as Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma.

Rise to the top four

They were resilient throughout the term, earning more points than any other team in Serie A from losing positions. Their fate rested on the final game of the season when all four clubs could have secured a spot in Europe’s elite competition.

However, Atalanta held their composure even after going a goal behind to Sassuolo, securing a 3-1 win to seal their Champions League place. Gasperini and his men now have the challenge of balancing their league form with their commitments in Europe.

Unlike their rivals at the top of the table, Atalanta have a modest budget, to say the least. They cannot afford to pay huge money to players of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku as Juventus and Inter have done over the past year. The club have been a victim of their own success, seeing key players including Bryan Cristante, Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti leave for more lucrative offers elsewhere. However, it has been a testament to the ethos of the team and the quality of management from Gasperini that they continue to thrive.

Still underdogs?

Their achievements have been underplayed by the majority of US betting sites as they are fifth or even sixth favourites for the Serie A title.

There is certainly fuel to fire Atalanta’s underdog mentality as they continue to be overlooked by many but that seems to suit them. The club play in one of the smallest stadiums in the league, boasting only a capacity of 21,300 at the Gewiss Stadium.

As a result, they will have to play their Champions League matches in Milan at the San Siro. Shifting from their home comfort could affect their form in Europe’s elite competition, although they have been forced to play Europa League matches at Sassuolo’s ground in the past.

Perhaps the biggest test of their ability to maintain their standing will be how Atalanta cope with the demands of the two competitions. Their form has dipped in the past after playing in the Europa League.

It was not coincidence last season their results improved towards the end of the campaign, long removed from the summer that saw the club have to endure the Europa League play-off rounds, from which they failed to advance. The new campaign has seen those burdens released, with Atalanta pulling off a comeback win over SPAL in their Serie A opener.

