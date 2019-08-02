Wolverhampton in talks for AC Milan duo

After recently wrapping up a deal for Patrick Cutrone, it appears Wolverhampton are now in talks for AC Milan duo Andre Silva and Franck Kessie.

The Italian striker completed a €18 million plus bonuses move to the English side thanks to agent Jorge Mendes, and it appears the dealings between the two parties isn’t over just yet.

Sport Mediaset reports the Portuguese agent is now trying to orchestrate two further transfers, with Silva and Kessie both possible landing with Wolves.

Silva spent last season on loan at Sevilla, and after returning to Milan earlier this summer, a move to Monaco fell through due to the two clubs being unable to strike a financial agreement.

Talks were centred around a €30m figure, and while it’s unclear what Wolves offer for Silva is, it’s believed they have bid €28m for Kessie.

The Ivorian joined from Atalanta in 2017 on an initial two-year loan worth €8m, with the deal being made permanent for €24m earlier this summer.

One issue is that Kessie isn’t currently convinced by Wolves offer, though similar reports emerged regarding Cutrone before the deal was eventually agreed upon.