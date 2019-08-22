Wolves leave Torino with slender lead but three away goals

A late penalty by Andrea Belotti reduced Wolverhampton’s advantage to 3-2 leaving Torino with it all to do in their Europa League playoff.

It was the Premier League side who started better but were unable to beat Salvatore Sirigu in the Torino goal, that was until just before the break Joao Moutinho swung a freekick in from the right and Bremer put into his own net.

Wolves doubled the lead on the hour mark Adama Traore terrorised Cristian Ansaldi on the right and his cross was slotted home by Diogo Jota.

Ansaldi got his revenge though just two minutes later when he swung a cross to the back post and Lorenzo De Silvestri headed Torino back into it.

Raul Jimenez looked to have sealed a comfortable win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, but Belotti was fouled by Ruben Vinagre in the final minute of the match, with the Torino No.9 stepping up to fire underneath Rui Patricio.

Torino head to England in a week and need to overturn the one-goal deficit and three away goals if they are to make the Europa League group stage.