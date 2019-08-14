Zaniolo commits to Roma by penning new contract

Amidst interest from Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, Roma have tied down star midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to a new contract.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last term following his switch from Inter, leading to Spurs and the Bianconeri showing an interest.

Despite Roma keen to hold on to their Italian international, lengthy negotiations over a renewal had shown little sign of progress until an announcement on the club’s official website on Wednesday.

Zaniolo has committed to a five-year deal that sees him contracted to the capital club until 30 June 2024, whilst La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the youngster will earn €1.6 million per season, rising to €2m by the end of the agreement.

“A year ago it was an easy decision to choose Roma and today it is even easier, especially after a season that made me fall in love with this club and this city,” Zaniolo told ASRoma.com.

“I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to tie myself even closer to these colours. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

The midfielder arrived at Roma as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan join Inter last year and the youngster went on to score six goals in 36 appearances during his maiden professional campaign.