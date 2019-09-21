AC Milan create anti-racism taskforce

AC Milan have announced that they will be introducing an anti-racism taskforce during the Derby della Madonnina against Inter on Saturday.

Racist incidents have marred the opening rounds of the Serie A season, with Romelu Lukaku and Franck Kessie abused by Cagliari and Hellas Verona fans.

This newly-formed group will promote activities to increase awareness, monitor and address racist behaviour on social media and in the stadium, and drive the adoption of global best practices on diversity and inclusion.

“Italian football needs to wake up and take a strong stance against racist behaviours,” CEO Ivan Gazidis told the club’s official website.

“AC Milan will take a leadership position on this issue, promoting basic human values that are relevant to us all. Football provides a powerful example of the strength of unity and teamwork.

“Diversity, inclusion and tolerance enhance the strength of the team, the club and of society as a whole. We believe that we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to address this issue.

“This first significant step aims to visibly demonstrate that we will be proactive in our efforts to tackle racism in football.

“These values transcend football rivalries and we are delighted to have the support of FC Inter for this initiative”.

The match will be positioned as the “Derby Against Racism” and will see players from both teams join together for a photograph before kick-off.