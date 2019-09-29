AC Milan player ratings: Musacchio madness epitomises dreadful Diavolo

AC Milan fell to a heavy 3-1 Serie A defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening, as the Viola piled more pressure on coach Marco Giampaolo.

The Rossoneri were jeered off the pitch after being outclassed by their visitors, with Erick Pulgar’s early penalty followed up by a Gaetano Castrovilli and Franck Ribery, whilst Mateo Musacchio’s lunge on the latter saw him sent off.

Fiorentina squandered the chance to heap further misery on Milan when Federico Chiesa saw a second penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, although Rafael Leao pulled a consolation goal back with a fine solo effort.