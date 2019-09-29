AC Milan v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio San Siro as they look to bounce back from a midweek defeat.

Thankfully for Rossoneri fans, Milan secured a victory in their last Serie A meeting against Fiorentina, and could win consecutive league games against the Viola for their first time since the 2010/11 season.

In addition, Milan have drawn just one of their last 11 home games against Fiorentina in Serie A, with La Viola picking up the fewest away points (two) among sides who have played at least eight games on the road in the top 5 European leagues since March.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Leao.

Fiorentina: Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Castrovilli, Badelj, Dalbert; Chiesa, Ribery.