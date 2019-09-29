AC Milan v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio San Siro for their 20:45 Serie A kick off on Sunday evening.

Probable Formations

Milan (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Suso, Leao; Piatek.

Unavailable: Caldara

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Badelj, Dalbert; Ribery, Chiesa.

Key Statistics

– AC Milan secured a victory in their last Serie A meeting against Fiorentina: they could win consecutive league games against the Viola for their first time since the 2010/11 season (seven).

– AC Milan have drawn just one of their last 11 home games against Fiorentina in Serie A, winning six and losing four of those matches.

– Fiorentina have picked up the fewest away points (two) among sides who have played at least eight games on the road in the big 5 European leagues since March.

– Fiorentina won their last Serie A game: the last time the Viola earned two wins in a row in the competition was December 2018, the second game coming against Milan.

– Fiorentina have won just one of their last 10 away games against teams from Lombardia in Serie A, with three draws and six defeats in this period. In the previous 10 such fixtures they had won seven times (D1 L2).

– Defeat against Inter in their last Serie A home game for Milan means that the Rossoneri could suffer back-to-back home league losses for the first time since May 2017.

– AC Milan have lost three of their first five Serie A games in a single season for only the second time in the three points-per-win era, last doing so in 2012/13.

– Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella – who took charge of AC Milan for 52 Serie A games between 2016 and 2017 – has lost each of his last three league meetings against the Rossoneri (failing to score in two of such these games).

– AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has scored three goals against Fiorentina in Serie A, more than any other side in the Italian top flight – he has also delivered three assists against the Tuscans.

– Against Sampdoria, Federico Chiesa scored his first league goal this season. Only once previously has the Fiorentina striker found the net in two consecutive appearances in Serie A, doing so in January 2017.