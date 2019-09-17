Agent of Juventus striker to meet with Al-Rayyan

The agent of Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is expected to meet with Al-Rayyan representatives on Tuesday as the Croatian nears an exit from Italy.

Al-Gharafa and Al-Duhail have both been linked with moves for the 33-year-old, but it appears a third side from Qatar are favourites to land his signature.

Calciomercato.it reports Mandzukic’s representatives will meet with Al-Rayyan on Tuesday regarding move, with the club willing to offer €8 million a season after tax.

That is more than the reported three-year-contract worth €7m that Al-Gharafa are reportedly offering according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

While a final decision could be made as soon as Tuesday, Tuttosport are reporting that Juventus are set to pocket between €10-15m for the Croatian striker regardless of which destination he chooses.

Last season Mandzukic netted nine goals in 25 Serie A appearances for Juventus.