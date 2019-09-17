Ancelotti: Napoli’s victory over Liverpool came when all seemed lost

Carlo Ancelotti praised his Napoli side for a complete performance as they snatched a late 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Partenopei weathered a storm of attacks from the Reds before Dries Mertens dispatched a late penalty and Fernando Llorente struck in stoppage time to seal an opening day victory.

Admitting that his team were put under immense pressure for much of the game, Ancelotti pointed to a strong display across the pitch from his team in order to secure the three points.

“The strategy was to put in the complete performance in order to frustrate Liverpool, by pressing high but also dropping deep when we needed to,” the former Chelsea and AC Milan coach declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio San Paolo.

“Not everything was perfect and Liverpool had almost complete domination of the match, but I saw a Napoli that defended well and was compact against what was in front of us.

“We won when everything seemed lost. The performance was complete and I am extremely happy with this.”

Napoli will hope to maintain their winning start in Group E when they visit Genk in the next round of fixtures.