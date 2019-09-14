Ancelotti urges Napoli to tie Mertens down to new deal

After his goalscoring heroics against Sampdoria, Dries Mertens must receive a new Napoli contract, according to his coach Carlo Ancelotti.

There is growing concern around the Belgian’s situation, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

After he netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday evening, his coach urged the Partenopei to move quickly to ensure he remains at the Stadio San Paolo when quizzed on whether Mertens’ child or his new contract will arrive first.

“Well, if you have to wait nine months on a child, then let’s hope it isn’t that long!” Ancelotti told reporters. “We have to hurry on the new contract. We must move quickly as his contract expires in nine months.

“I’m happy with his goals and the performance though. We played well. We pushed forward and were good on the ball. We didn’t concede too and that lets us breathe a sigh of relief.

“Playing out from the back, we did lose a few balls and sometimes we force it too much. That’s a characteristic we want to have though and nobody would be happy if we were going long and direct, even the fans.

“But it is clear that we must limit these errors and we will try to do that.”

The 2-0 win did give Napoli their first clean sheet of the season, after both their opening two games of the campaign ended 4-3.