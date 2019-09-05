Armenia v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy will look to strengthen their hold on top spot in Group J of Euro 2020 qualifying when they travel for a clash with Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

The Azzurri have so far registered four wins from as many matches, conceding just once while scoring 13, and no doubt they will be looking to add the latter with Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belottti and Federico Chiesa featuring in attack.

Armenia (4-2-3-1): Airapetyan; Hambartsumyan, Haroyan, Calisir, K Hovhannisyan; A Grigoryan, Mkrtchyan; Barseghyan, Mkhitaryan, Ghazaryan; Karapetyan

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Chiesa