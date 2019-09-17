Atalanta president Percassi: We’ve come through elementary, middle and high school to reach university

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has likened the Bergamaschi’s arrival in the Champions League to the development of a child progressing through school to reach university.

La Dea will dine at European football’s top table for the first time in their 112-year history this season, after last season’s third-place finish was their second time finishing in Serie A’s top four in three seasons.

“We’ve come through elementary school, middle school and high school,” Percassi told La Gazzetta dello Sport, “now we’ve arrived at university.

“We have to tiptoe in and learn.

“If we learn well, we’ll grow.”

Atalanta make their Champions League bow on Wednesday evening away to Dinamo Zagreb.