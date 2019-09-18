Atletico Madrid make dramatic comeback against Juventus

Hector Herrera stunned Juventus as his late header brought Atletico Madrid back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in their opening Group D Champions League clash.

Blaise Matuidi doubled Juve’s lead midway through the second half, and that was after Juan Cuadrado lit up the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano with a delicious strike into the top corner just the interval.

It looked like Diego Simeone’s men were dead and buried, but Stefan Savic gave the home side a lifeline with 20 minutes to go, before Herrera equalised on the 90th minute.

That leaves the pair trailing Lokomotiv Moscow who beat Bayern Leverkusen 2-1 in Group D’s other game.

The Serie A side looked a little off the pace early on as Joao Felix reminded Juventus of the player who was instrumental in Atletico’s friendly win during the summer.

First he ran at the Juventus defence on the counter attack, holding off Matthijs de Ligt, before forcing a good stop from Wojciech Szczesny. Then the Portuguese youngster out jumped Danilo but his header was straight at the Bianconeri goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo stung the hands of Jan Oblak with a low shot, before Miralem Pjanic collected the ball just outside the box and his swerving effort was diverted wide by Jose Gimenez.

The elder Portuguese star headed straight at Oblak with a free header just before the break.

Almost immediately after the restart, Cuadrado broke the deadlock with a stunning effort. The Colombian collected the ball on the edge of the area, cut inside and rifled it into the top corner, giving Jan Oblak no chance.

A wonderfully worked move by Kieran Trippier and Koke fashioned a chance for Gimenez, but the defender wildly blasted over the bar.

Juventus bagged a second, from another counter as Alex Sandro got down he left and whipped a ball into the box which Matuidi headed past Oblak.

That advantage lasted just five minutes after a freekick was thrown into Gimenez and he headed across goal into the path of Savic who nodded in from close range.

Another Bianconeri counter this time Higuain drove in on goal, and with Ronaldo free to his left, the Argentine blasted at Oblak from a tight angle.

With the game wide open, substitute Vitolo dribbled forward and unleashed a powerful effort towards the Juventus goal, which Szczesny tipped over.

Just moments later, there were appeals for a handball by Atletico as Diego Costa’s cross struck the arm of Leonardo Bonucci but referee Danny Makkelie indicated it was involuntary.

There was late drama when Hector Herrera, making his first appearance for Atletico, headed past Szczesny to earn the home side a point.