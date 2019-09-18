Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel take on Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in their opening game of the 2019/20 Champions League.

The pair clashed in last season’s Round of 16, with the Bianconeri initially losing the first leg in Spain, but a sublime performance from Cristiano Ronaldo sent Juventus into the quarter-finals.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Renán Lodi; Saúl, Thomas, Koke, Lemar; Joao Felix, Diego Costa

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo