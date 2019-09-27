Barcelona and Real Madrid tracking Napoli standout

Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz is on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid, though the Partenopei are preparing a new contract in order to keep him in Italy.

The 23-year-old joined the Azzurri in July 2018 from Real Betis after paying his €30 million release clause, and his performances since then have turned heads.

Now valued at €60m, the Spaniard has no shortage of suitors, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting Barcelona have made him their top transfer target for next season.

This comes after recent reports linking Real Madrid with a move for the midfielder as well, but Napoli are taking steps to keep him at the Stadio San Paolo.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly ready to offer Ruiz a new contract even though his current deal runs until 2023.

A deal would see the Spaniard earn substantially more than the €1.5m a season he currently makes in order to ward off interest.

Fabian Ruiz has featured in three senior matches for Spain and was a star for the Under-21 side that won the European Championship in Italy over the summer.