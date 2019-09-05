Belotti: Playing for Italy is special

Italy striker Andrea Belotti is honoured to wear the Azzurri shirt whenever he gets the chance, though he knows he missed one too many chances against Armenia on Thursday.

Roberto Mancini’s side ran out 3-1 victors to keep their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying intact, with the Torino man netting a brace and Lorenzo Pellegrini adding the other.

Belotti admits Italy struggled out of the gates but eventually found their footing, though he knows he could have added to his tally had he been more clinical in front of goal.

“The national team is special to me,” he told Rai Sport. “We are all honoured to be here and climbing the goalscoring ranks is important to me.

“I don’t want to stop.

“It was a tough start given the pitch conditions weren’t ideal. They have better fitness and we struggled in the first 15 minutes.

“We slowly took control of the game and after taking the lead we all played more freely.

“It’s true I missed [two chances]. The first one I pulled too much and I wasn’t ready on the second one.”

Belotti looked more lively compared to his attacking partners Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa, but the Torino striker played down his fitness advantage.

“Those of us who played the Europa League matches started training earlier and it’s normal that those of us who play for Torino are further ahead,” he added.

“It isn’t a question of being ahead or behind. My teammates and I are great strikers, like [Ciro] Immobile and [Kevin] Lasagna.

“I have to always be ready when the chance is there.”