Bologna can dream of Europe by continuing to embody Mihajlovic’s spirit

A thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Brescia in Lombardia on Sunday afternoon secured another hard-fought three points for Bologna, as they continue to impress despite coach Sinisa Mihajlovic’s absence as he continues fighting his own off-pitch battle.

The Rossoblu sit deservedly behind Serie A leaders Inter, just ahead of reigning champions Juventus – also on seven points – with the Serbian tactician continuing to oversee an amazing resurgence by the previously relegation-threatened club during 2019.

Appointed on January 28 this year, turning around the sides’ fortunes looked a mammoth tasks and that they remain on an upward trajectory while the 50-year-old undergoes treatment for leukemia, diagnosed pre-season, is even more impressive.

After being given special dispensation to look on from the touchline against Hellas Verona and SPAL, a second period of chemotherapy has Mihajlovic back stationed at Sant’Orsola Hospital again, but even that could not stop him giving an angry half-time teamtalk by video call.

Known for his competitive spirit in his playing days, mere competitive spirit is not all that the ex-Lazio defender has brought to the team’s playing armoury, with the integration of the likes of Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone making them a much more fluid attacking unit.

After arriving in Emilia-Romagna last term, Bologna collected 30 points from 17 games, compared to 14 in 21 under former coach Filippo Inzaghi. Stringing together a series of results that was only bettered by Champions League qualifying Atalanta.

Any Rossoblu fan dreaming of mixing it with Europe’s elite will no doubt be brought down to earth at some stage soon, however, fighting for continental competition looks a realistic target for a coach that is often under-appreciated.

Mihajlovic’s Italian CV includes other relegation rescue acts with Catania and Sampdoria, taking on the institutional car wrecks of Fiorentina and AC Milan and taking Torino close to Europa League qualification.

Rather than head to ‘bigger’ jobs after helping save a club from the Serie A trapdoor, such as with the Viola and Rossoneri previously, the Serbian has stuck around in Bologna and looks to be reaping the rewards of sticking around.

Running into disagreements with senior players during his first stint coaching the club just over a decade ago, there appear to be no disgruntled voices within dressing room or in the boardroom this time around. Possibly an example he has changed his managerial style somewhat.

After recovering from the 3-1 half-time deficit, the Rossoblu playing and coaching staff headed straight to the east side of the city, as did several supporters, to receive an appreciative wave of two from their coach.

The positivity surrounding the Renato Dall’Ara stadium currently looks set to play its part in a season of unexpected success, but, more importantly, assist Mihajlovic through the challenging months ahead.