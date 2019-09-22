Bologna v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Date: 22nd September 2019 at 1:49pm
welcome to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as they look to keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

However it won’t be easy as Bologna have won only two of their last 20 games against Roma since they returned to Serie A in 2008/09. That said they did earn three points against the Giallorossi in this fixture last season.

Roma on the other hand have won only one of their last four Serie A away games in Emilia-Romagna, and are currently on a streak of four away draws.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Denswil, Dijks; Medel, Poli; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Destro

Roma: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

 

