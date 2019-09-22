Bologna v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Bologna welcome Roma to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as they look to keep their unbeaten start to the Serie A season going.

However it won’t be easy as Bologna have won only two of their last 20 games against Roma since they returned to Serie A in 2008/09. That said they did earn three points against the Giallorossi in this fixture last season.

Roma on the other hand have won only one of their last four Serie A away games in Emilia-Romagna, and are currently on a streak of four away draws.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Denswil, Dijks; Medel, Poli; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Destro

Roma: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko