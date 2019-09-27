Brescia handed suspended ban for Pjanic abuse

Brescia have been handed a suspended stand closure after their fans were deemed to have racially abused Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri defeated the Rondinelle 2-1 at the Stadio Mario Rigamonto on Tuesday, with the Bosnian netting the winner.

Sections of the Curva were heard calling Pjanic a gypsy, and as a result the FIGC have decided to step in.

As a result Brescia have been handed a suspended stand closure for one match despite there being no investigation into the matter.

The ban is suspended for one year and should the supporters engage in any further racial abuse, the Curva will be closed for two matches.

Brescia were also handed a €6,000 fine as a fan was deemed to have thrown a plastic bottle on the pitch during the match.