Brescia v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will be looking to build on their win over Hellas Verona when they visit Brescia this Tuesday evening in Serie A’s midweek round.

History doesn’t bode well for the hosts, having won just three of their 44 games against the Old Lady.

Furthermore, Juve haven’t lost on the road against a newly promoted Serie A side since May 2013 against Sampdoria.

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena, Romulo; Balotelli, Donnarumma

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira, Rabiot; Ramsey; Dybala, Higuain