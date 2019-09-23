Brescia v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus travel to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti to take on newly-promoted Brescia in Serie A on Tuesday evening, with kick off scheduled for 21:00 local time.

Probable Formations

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena; Romulo; Balotelli, A. Donnarumma

Unavailable: Magnani, Ndoj, Torregrossa

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Higuain.

Unavailable: Chiellini, De Sciglio, Douglas Costa, Perin, Pjaca, Ronaldo

Key Statistics

– Brescia have won just three of their 44 Serie A games against Juventus (7 percent) – their lowest win percentage against a team they have faced at least five times in the competition.

– Brescia have lost only three of their last 11 home matches against Juventus in Serie A (W2 D6), this after they had lost six of the previous 11 such games (W1 D4).

– Juventus are unbeaten since October 2016 in Lombardy in the Serie A, having won three games and drawn four matches in this period.

– Juventus haven’t lost an away game against a newly promoted team since May 2013 (against Sampdoria), registering 14 victories and four draws since then.

– Brescia lost their first home game in Serie A this season, while in Serie B last season they lost only two home games (W13 D3).

– Brescia are the first newly-promoted team to have gained at least six points in their first four Serie A games, since Livorno (seven) and Verona (six) in the 2013/14 campaign.

– Juventus have won only one of their last six away games in Serie A (D2 L3), after they had won five of their previous six trips (L1).

– Juventus have kept 10 Serie A away clean sheets since the start of the 2018/19 season – only Manchester City (12) have kept more in the period among the Top 5 European leagues.

– Mario Balotelli could play in a Serie A match 1228 days after his last one (Milan-Roma, May 2016). The Brescia striker has been involved in one goal in each of his two games as starter in Serie A against Juventus (goal in April 2009 playing with Inter, and assist in April 2016 playing with Milan).

– Paulo Dybala’s last Serie A hat-trick was scored away from home against a promoted team. Juventus against Benevento in April 2018.