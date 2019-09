Atalanta make their first foray into the Champions League with an away trip to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb.

The pair have actually met before in European competition, in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup first round, a tie Atalanta won on away goals. After a goalless first leg in Bergamo, Zvonimir Boban gave Dinamo a 54th minute lead in Zagreb, but an Evair penalty equaliser five minutes later ultimately took La Dea through.

