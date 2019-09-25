Consigli’s efforts not enough for Sassuolo as Barilla wins it late for Parma

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (PARMA) – Roberto Inglese will be feeling enormous gratitude for Antonino Barilla this Wednesday evening as his late strike allowed the forward’s missed penalty to be forgotten about with Parma beating Sassuolo 1-0.

Andrea Consigli stopped the spot kick but, in truth, it was a poor effort from the Crociati No.9, though the Neroverdi’s goalkeeper was in fine form throughout, finally being breached with one of the game’s final touches.

Consigli was busy for a brief spell before the tenth-minute, which proved to be telling for how the rest of the night went. He first punched a cross clear that Matteo Scozzarella fired back on the volley, which he did well to deny though it was straight at him.

His next stop was more impressive though, getting down low to deny a very well-taken Gervinho volley after the Ivorian did well himself to keep his effort down as the ball fell onto his left foot from over his right shoulder. His luck should have ended there though. Gervinho got through again as Sassuolo neglected their defensive responsibility but, somehow, the No.27 couldn’t beat the ‘keeper, who managed to turn a poor effort behind for a corner.

Gervinho remained central, but without ever impressing. He dived and was rightfully booked before a tame strike from range made for easy pickings for Consigli.

Dejan Kulusevski, though, showed promise whenever he had the ball, displaying some excellent footwork in tight spaces. The Atalanta loanee did tee up Roberto Inglese, who opted to shoot instead of returning the ball to the youngster despite him being better-placed. He was then guilty of similar, overrunning the ball into Consigli’s arms when Inglese was free.

Lessons were learnt though, and the Swede looked to have made amends moments later. Striding forward from the left he played Gervinho in to score, but the goal was chalked off after a VAR check and Livio Marinelli deemed Kulusevski to have made a foul in the buildup.

Gervinho had the ball in the net again after the break, but he was thwarted by the offside flag.

Parma were then awarded a penalty. Pedro Obiang needlessly handles a cross and although it wasn’t initially spotted, play was pulled back when the ball went dead. Marinelli checked VAR and awarded the spot kick, but Inglese had his effort saved by Consigli.

Inglese was swiftly substituted for Andreas Cornelius but the Dane’s luck was much the same. Slipped through by Gervinho, Cornelius was nicely placed to shoot but he fell over and was left with the ball between his legs.

Finally, the Gialloblu got their goal. A late free-kick broke Sassuolo’s resistance and Barilla ended the hero.