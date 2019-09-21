Conte: I felt the pressure, but I’m happy Inter won

After a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over AC Milan, Inter coach Antonio Conte admitted that he was feeling the pressure going into the game.

A deflected Marcelo Brozovic goal put Inter ahead at the start of the second half, then Romelu Lukaku doubled the advantage on the 78th minute to wrap up the win for the Nerazzurri.

“It was a good game in terms of tactics and in the non-possession phase,” Conte told the press. “We showed good intensity against a top club, a top club like us.

“Let’s not forget we won the derby away from home, and it was my first, so I really wanted to win it. I felt the pressure [beforehand] and that’s why I’m happy.

“I want to praise the team as a whole, and not concentrate on individuals. The performance wasn’t there on Tuesday [against Slavia Prague] and that gave us more reason to win.

“We have shown that if we want to win, we can. Milan were at their most dangerous after the goals.”

In terms of how much the win was due to Conte, the coach was keen to deflect onto the players.

“In negative situations, it is almost always my [fault],” Conte continued. “Today, the performance was positive and it is right to give the merit to the players.

“They did everything we had to do, and prepared is a commendable, ferocious way. Derbies are competitions in their own right, and must be won on the field by showing hunger.

“Milan are a very well organised team and the victory gives us more confidence.”

A childhood Juventus fan, Conte admitted he feels more part of the Inter family after the derby win.

“Today all I can say is that I am the first Inter fan,” Conte said. “Today I don’t sleep, because of Inter as happened in the past with Chelsea, Italy and Juventus.

“I don’t have to be accepted by anyone, but I want people to understand, that I will everything of myself until the very end.”