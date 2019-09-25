Conte: Inter are like a newborn baby

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) –A happy Antonio Conte admitted his team are like a newborn baby and still have a long way to go, despite having won five games in five after beating Lazio.

The Nerazzurri coach was adamant the five wins aren’t random, but also claimed his team still need to improve.

“The main difference between us and Lazio is that we are like a newborn baby,” Conte told reporters after the game.

“We knew we faced a great side, a side that has been working together for four years, keeping the best players and adding new players to an already working squad and system.

“We changed 10 players, we sold some key men and replaced them with other players.

“Winning makes a difference and these five wins aren’t random. Everything we do is thanks to hard work.

“We can be happy about these five wins, but there is still a long way to go. And there are no shortcuts on this path.”

Inter suffered for parts of the game, with Lazio being dangerous in several occasions, but a Danilo D’Ambrosio first half header was enough to seal the three points for Inter.

“We were lucky in the first half,” Conte added.

“Lazio deserved at least a draw in the first half, but in the second half Inter came out on top, showing character and creating several chances.

“These are positive signs for me – it is important to not crumble when things aren’t going the right way.”