Conte: Inter have to be disappointed

After a 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague, Inter coach Antonio Conte was understandably despondent about the result, and the way his side played.

Peter Olayinka stunned the Stadio Meazza crowd into silence with his 63rd minute strike and just as it looked like the Czech’s would get the three points, Nicolo Barella volleyed through a crowd and into he back of the net at the death.

“We have to be disappointed,” Conte told the press. “It was a bad game and we didn’t show what we wanted to.

“From that point of view I am disappointed and I take full responsibility. I should have put my mark on the game from the beginning.

“Maybe even during the game, or in the preparation, even though we had little time to work.

“I shouldn’t be completely satisfied, as my players shouldn’t be. We showed very little of ourselves.

“Slavia were better at everything. Pressure, intensity, and managing a game of an international level.

“We have to take inspiration and understand that we have a long way to go, from a technical and tactical point of view, and from a mental perspective.

“We don’t train to play long balls, or to get stuck into a game of attrition. We train to play football, and today we weren’t good.

“I am the first person to be responsible and I have to apologise for that.”

In terms of the Group F dynamic with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund still to play, Conte feels a point was as good as a defeat.

“I’m happy for the fans [that we didn’t lose],” Conte went on. “But a point or no points is essentially the same thing. And the players think the same thing.”