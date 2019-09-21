Conte: Inter must learn from mistakes

Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to see his side grow on and off the field ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League, and reports emerged after the match that Romelu Lukaku and Marcelo Brozovic were involved in a heated argument at half-time.

While Conte was keen to point out the commitment his players given whenever they take the field, he also took exception to way the news was relayed to the media.

“In general I think that Inter has always been talked about a lot in the newspapers and on TV,” he stated at his pre-match press conference.

“I’ve been told that it’s normal and that it’s always been like this, but I disagree. Maybe other clubs are better at offering better protection in certain situations.

“We must improve on this and we have ample space to do this, on the field and off it.

“Referring to past seasons only creates alibis, and I can say that in the past few seasons we’ve never challenged [for the title].

“We must learn from our mistakes.”

Inter currently sit atop Serie A with nine points from three matches, but Conte is expecting a tough battle given Marco Giampaolo’s sides are usually very prepared.

“He is like me, obsessed with football,” Conte added. “But I don’t agree [that Inter are fully formed].

“We have several players that lack experience, and several that haven’t played yet.

“We have an idea and we work towards that, but there is a long road ahead.”