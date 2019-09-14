Conte keeps Inter’s feet on the ground

After a 1-0 win over Udinese, Inter are top of Serie A, but coach Antonio Conte is not getting too carried away with potential Scudetto talk.

Victories over Lecce, Cagliari and the Zebrette have the Nerazzurri two points clear of title favourites Juventus, though Conte pointed to the improvements Inter still have to make.

“We have won three times and deserved to each time,” Conte told the press. “But at the same time it will be hard to continue in the same way, so we have to alert and tough.

“The journey starts with players who are willing to work, but at the same time we have lots to improve on. Our fans must understand that as well.

“If we have grand intentions, we have to forge a way forward and the players want to do that. We will see how good we will be, and we’ll give it 120 percent.

“We need to keep everything in check and not get ahead of ourselves. The team has changed a lot and there is certainly a way to go.

“But we know that if we are to compete with Napoli and Juventus we have to work hard and improve.”

In terms of a potential Scudetto challenge, Conte was quick to reiterate on the work that needs to be done for Inter to improve further.

“We are improving step by step,” Conte said. “We played three very different matches.

“I am happy with how we are maturing, but at the same time I know that you [journalists] are building us up because you want to knock us down when something goes wrong.

“We have to keep out feet on the ground. The fans are happy because the players have given their all.

“Let others speak, we will stay quiet and get on with our job. The players are giving me great satisfaction.”