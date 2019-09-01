Conte: Sensi stepped up and was extraordinary for Inter

Inter coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on midfielder Stefano Sensi, stating he was outstanding after the restart in the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the away side, only for Joao Pedro to draw level minutes after the restart.

Romelu Lukaku secured the three points by firing home a penalty that was won by Sensi, and Conte praised the Italian for his way of interpreting football.

“We are talking about someone who sees football and implements everything that I tell him,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “I think he was a bit underwhelming in the first half today, but then he stepped up and was extraordinary.

“We have players that have the same characteristics that I did: [Matias] Vecino, [Nicolo] Barella and [Marcelo] Brozovic if he were to play as a mezzala, along with Sensi.

“We must get everyone in their best form. For example there are Vecino and [Roberto] Gagliardini. The Uruguayan can shine in this system and Gaglia must return to being the player that we loved in the past.

“Sensi plays that right away, while Barella is struggling a bit more. Nicolo can’t play in front of the defence as he is more of a mezzala, but he has everything that is needed to become very good.”

Conte was pleased with how his side matched Cagliari’s physicality, though he admits there are still too many moments when they lose their way.

“It was a step forward in terms of our mentality,” Conte added. “I said in the pre-match press conference that it would be tough. Everyone will struggle on this field.

“You have to play a dirty game and be strong enough to match their strength and aggression.

“I think that we alternated between good moments and ones that have to be improved on.

“The path is long, but winning helps increase your conviction and morale. However we have to control the match a bit better.”

The transfer market closes on Monday and Mauro Icardi remains at Inter for the time being, and Conte made it clear nothing will change even if he stays.

“What has happened up to now will continue,” he stated regarding a possible reintegration of Icardi into the side.

“So he won’t play? Eh eh,” he laughed.