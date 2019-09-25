D’Ambrosio keeps Inter perfect in Lazio win

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter retain their place Serie A leaders as their perfect start to the season continued, with a 1-0 win over Lazio at the Stadio Meazza.

The Nerazzurri climb to 15 points, two more than Juventus, who had momentarily overtaken them beating Brescia on Tuesday night.

Lazio on the other hand continue to struggle to find consistency – another defeat coming after the win over Parma on the weekend. The Biancocelesti haven’t won back to back games since March.

It was the men you don’t expect to do it for the Nerazzurri, with Cristiano Biraghi providing the assist and Danilo D’Ambrosio netting the winning goal and made it five wins from five.

The opening 25 minutes were a veritable snoozefest before suddenly the game lit up as Biraghi, marking his Inter debut, found D’Ambrosio with a pin-point cross that the defender nodded in.

A minute later Joaquin Correa tested Samir Handanovic with a lovely curling effort, then Romelu Lukaku let fly from 25 yards and almost beat Thomas Strakosha.

Correa wasted a massive opportunity just after the half hour mark, unable to beat Handanovic one-on-one, and just before the break the Inter captain was decisive again, denying the Lazio forward once more, as well as Bastos.

The second half started as the first had ended, with Correa wasting another great opportunity – a missed header from close range.

Nicolo Barella was just as wasteful before the hour mark, with Strakosha getting the better of the midfielder in a one-on-one, before quickly getting up to deny Matteo Politano on the rebound.

Antonio Conte’s men could have scored a second, with Lukaku and Stefano Sensi not making the most of well constructed counter attacks, and Lautaro Martinez firing a colossal chance wide.