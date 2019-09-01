Di Francesco: I’m pissed off, I’m sorry and Sampdoria need reinforcements everywhere

Sampdoria boss Eusebio De Francesco admitted his frustration with the situation at the club after their 4-1 hammering away to Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

Domenico Berardi took advantage of a woeful Samp defence to net a hat-trick and although they are close to signing Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Emiliano Rigoni.

“Rigoni isn’t enough,” he said at his post-match press conference at the Mapei Stadium.

“I’ve also made requests for other areas. I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I want to fight to improve this situation, but it’s not easy.

“I’m pissed off in every point of view. When the window closes we’ll make more evaluations, but I’m not happy in general.

“The market depends on what the club want. We don’t need reinforcements in attack, but looking at the two games we need them everywhere else.”

Samp actually looked okay in the opening exchanges and it wasn’t until the 30th minute that they fell behind and then capitulated.

“We vanished after the first goal,” Di Francesco confessed, “but we did well for the first half hour.

“I don’t see it so badly.

“There were 20 minutes wherein we conceded four goals, and then we had ten men and the game ended.

“Sampdoria cannot be this team. We have to work.”