Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta make their Champions League debut after 112 years of existence away to Dinamo Zagreb this Wednesday evening.

Gian Piero Gasperini has guided them to three consecutive European qualifications in his three years in Bergamo, including two top-four finishes, but the Champions League presents new ground.

The pair have actually met before in European competition, in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup first round, a tie Atalanta won on away goals. After a goalless first leg in Bergamo, Zvonimir Boban gave Dinamo a 54th minute lead in Zagreb, but an Evair penalty equaliser five minutes later ultimately took La Dea through.

Papu Gomez, as ever, will be key to their chances in Croatia and throughout the course of the campaign, while they also have more depth with both Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata showing form ahead of the Argentinian.

Dinamo: Livakovic; Stojanovic, Dilaver, Peric, Leovac; Theophile-Catherine, Ademi, Moro, Orsic; Dani Olmo, Petkovic

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata