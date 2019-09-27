Donnarumma: AC Milan are behind Giampaolo

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma insists the Rossoneri are all with under-fire coach Marco Giampaolo despite the side’s recent struggles.

The Diavolo find themselves with just six points from their opening five matches, with the latest of their three defeats coming against Torino on Thursday.

As a result the pressure is mounting on Giampaolo, who only took over in the summer, but Donnarumma insists he has the full support of the Milan squad.

“It’s a dark day as I had a hard time falling asleep,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “It hurts to lose a match like that and I feel bad for the fans.

“We must follow the coach because we are working well and we have great ideas on how to play. After Torino’s goal we fell apart, so we must improve.

“We played well against Torino and we didn’t deserve to lose. We are all with the coach. It’s normal to struggle at the beginning when you have new ideas and players that have to settle, but there will come a match that changes our season.

“We aren’t giving up as we are on the right path.”

Donnarumma was criticized for his performance against Torino after conceding the equalizer at his near post, but the Italian wasn’t shying away from the comments.

“It’s only right that a lot is expected of me,” he added. “It’s right to be criticized when you deserve it.

“I will work as I always have as I have wide shoulders. The fans have always been close to me and will continue to do so.

“I know it’s a tough period but I ask that they support us because we are putting in some great work.”